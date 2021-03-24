Lichfield Cathedral illuminated as part of the national day of reflection

Lichfield Cathedral joined locations across the country in an event to mark the first anniversary of the national coronavirus lockdown.

Digital artists from Luxmuralis projected images onto the building as part of the national day of reflection yesterday (23rd March).

A video of the display was published on the cathedral’s social media accounts:

To mark today as a National #DayOfReflection, @Luxmuralis have illuminated the cathedral in yellow and created these poignant projections.

@EngCathedrals @ITV_Central @mariecurieuk @LichfieldLive



Projections were not for public attendance – footage was captured in advance. pic.twitter.com/ZRSBk5tBs5 — Lichfield Cathedral (@LichfieldCath) March 23, 2021

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield said: