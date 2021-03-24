Lichfield Cathedral joined locations across the country in an event to mark the first anniversary of the national coronavirus lockdown.
Digital artists from Luxmuralis projected images onto the building as part of the national day of reflection yesterday (23rd March).
A video of the display was published on the cathedral’s social media accounts:
The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield said:
“There will be time enough for us to come together to reflect, to remember, to grieve, and to give thanks.
“But for now, on the anniversary of the first national lockdown while the country is still under lockdown restrictions, we invited people to take a moment to remember all those who have died, to reflect on our shared experience of this pandemic and to give thanks to all those working on the frontline in the health and social care services.
“There will be tough times still to come, but know that whatever matters to us, matters to God.”The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield