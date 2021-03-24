Lichfield’s MP has branded HS2 “an unstoppable and expensive behemoth”.

Michael Fabricant’s comments were made in Parliament publication The House Magazine.

The Conservative MP said that he did not object to the principle of the high speed rail scheme, but had concerns over the implementation of the controversial line.

“My main objection to HS2 is its lack of connectivity. The original plan would have connected the rail line to HS1 and the Channel Tunnel, Heathrow Airport, and the main rail interchange at Birmingham New Street station.

“HS2 does none of this.

“Instead of HS2 arriving at Birmingham New Street, it arrives at a separate station needing yet another trek to catch a connecting train.

“And any thoughts that Birmingham International Airport which will have a HS2 station to connect directly with Heathrow are also dashed – yet another station change is required at Old Oak Common to reach Britain’s busiest airport.

“The question has to be asked of whether the daily commute to London from the idlands and the north still be needed now that Covid has taught us all to video conference?

“I suspect HS2 is an unstoppable and expensive behemoth.”

Michael Fabricant MP