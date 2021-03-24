Lichfield’s MP has branded HS2 “an unstoppable and expensive behemoth”.
Michael Fabricant’s comments were made in Parliament publication The House Magazine.
The Conservative MP said that he did not object to the principle of the high speed rail scheme, but had concerns over the implementation of the controversial line.
“My main objection to HS2 is its lack of connectivity. The original plan would have connected the rail line to HS1 and the Channel Tunnel, Heathrow Airport, and the main rail interchange at Birmingham New Street station.
“HS2 does none of this.
“Instead of HS2 arriving at Birmingham New Street, it arrives at a separate station needing yet another trek to catch a connecting train.
“And any thoughts that Birmingham International Airport which will have a HS2 station to connect directly with Heathrow are also dashed – yet another station change is required at Old Oak Common to reach Britain’s busiest airport.
“The question has to be asked of whether the daily commute to London from the idlands and the north still be needed now that Covid has taught us all to video conference?
“I suspect HS2 is an unstoppable and expensive behemoth.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said supporters of the high speed rail line had “changed their arguments” on several occasions.
“First, it was the glory of shaving ten minutes or so off the journey time between London and Birmingham, then it became the far more credible ‘it will relieve the congestion on existing railway lines such as the West Coast Main Line’.
“Now, proponents of HS2 seem to have even dropped that argument and say instead that it will create jobs.
“For the amount of jobs it will create, the £100 billion-plus price tag seems a trifle high.”Michael Fabricant MP
Interesting article:
So, in other words, if HS2 provided a direct connection to Lichfield he would have fully supported the wanton environmental destruction of large parts of Staffordshire?
His sole objection seems to be the loss of a quick train ride for him to escape back to London.
That’s the quality of his opposition to HS2. He only objects that Lichfield did not get a HS2 station. So joining those protestors at work sites was simply yet another photo opportunity. At least that finally clarifies what he really thinks about HS2.
An absolute waste of money which could have been used far more wisely. Upsetting to see the devastation of our countryside, chopping down ancient oak trees on the road to King’s Bromley, it is disgusting that money isn’t spent on the potholes on this road before someone (probably a motorcyclist) is killed or seriously injured.
A relevant comment from our MP. But of course the Conservatives will push ahead with this monstrosity, bearing in mind the well off people who are going to be its main customer base
