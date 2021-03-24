An extraordinary meeting of Lichfield District Council is set to confirm who will be the local authority’s next chief executive.

Lichfield District Council House

Current incumbent Diane Tilley has confirmed she will be stepping down in May.

An appointments committee will meet tomorrow (25th March) to make a recommendation.

The new chief executive will then be discussed at the extraordinary council meeting on 31st March.

Diane Tilley’s departure comes after eight years in the post. She said: