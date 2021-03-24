An extraordinary meeting of Lichfield District Council is set to confirm who will be the local authority’s next chief executive.
Current incumbent Diane Tilley has confirmed she will be stepping down in May.
An appointments committee will meet tomorrow (25th March) to make a recommendation.
The new chief executive will then be discussed at the extraordinary council meeting on 31st March.
Diane Tilley’s departure comes after eight years in the post. She said:
“I feel incredibly privileged to have worked with such a great team over the years and I would like to thank everyone for their support and hard work through some really challenging times.”Diane Tilley, Lichfield District Council