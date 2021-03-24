More details have emerged about thousands of pounds of fishing equipment stolen in Hints.

An outbuilding at a property in Hints was targeted by burglars at around 10.15pm on Saturday (20th March).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the total value of the items was around £10,000.

“A large number of poles, rods, reels, luggage bags and a seat box were reported stolen. “Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage and urge anyone who may see items branded Frenzy, Matrix, Drennan or Preston Innovations for sale locally to get in touch.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 209 of 21st March.