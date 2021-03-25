People living in Hammerwich are being invited to have their say on a document that will help shape the future of the area.

A neighbourhood plan has been submitted to Lichfield District Council by Hammerwich Parish Council.

It will now be made available online for six weeks with people able to give their views.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“The opportunity to comment on the Hammerwich neighbourhood plan will run from 24th March to 5pm on 5th May.

“After the close of the consultation, Lichfield District Council will collate all of the comments received and submit them to an independent examiner. “The examiner will look at the comments and the neighbourhood plan when assessing whether it meets the national requirements and can proceed to the next stage of the process, which is a referendum within the neighbourhood area.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The Hammerwich neighbourhood plan is available to view at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplans.