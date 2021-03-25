A report has revealed Lichfield District Council could face a compensation claim over a controversial land deal.

The land at Netherstowe earmarked for housing

Mystery has surrounded the future of sites at Leyfields and Netherstowe since a planning debate on proposals to build housing was scrapped at the 11th hour.

It came after it emerged a deal to sell the land to a housing association had been approved without the knowledge of the council’s leader or cabinet – a move that led to an investigation being launched over the sale.

The media and public have been barred from the section of a meeting of the audit and member standards committee this evening (25th March) where an update on the investigation is due to be given.

But while that may take place behind closed doors, an audit risk assessment report from the same meeting – which is visible to the public – has shed some light on the potential issues the local authority is facing with regards to the land.

In a section entitled ‘general enquiries of management’ the report asks whether the local authority’s management is “aware of any significant transaction outside the normal course of business”.

The reply says:

“There may be a potential compensation claim against the council in relation to the proposed disposal of an area of public open space. “An independent investigation has been commissioned.” Audit risk assessment report submitted Lichfield District Council’s audit and member standards committee

The campaign to prevent the land being used for housing has seen a petition of more than 1,000 signatures created.

And residents said the battle would go on after the planning debate was axed earlier this year.