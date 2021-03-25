Police are warning Lichfield and Burntwood residents to be vigilant after reports of phone scammers trying to persuade people to hand over money.
Officers say calls have been received by people living across Staffordshire.
The scam sees the caller give the would-be victim their correct National Insurance number before telling them a warrant for their arrest has been issued as they owe the police money.
DI Stephen Ward from Staffordshire Police’s Specialist Investigations team for fraud and cybercrime, said:
“It cannot be stated importantly enough that the police will never ask for you to move or present cash to us.
“Never share personal details to anyone. And please also remember that banks will only ask for partial details.
“If the person on the other end of the phone is asking for your full personal and account details this should be a red flag.
“If you are unsure, take five minutes out to verify the story and call a trusted source to check the validity of any contact of this kind.
“Fraudsters can sometimes stay on your line to prevent you calling out so it might be worth using another phone for this.”DI Stephen Ward, Staffordshire Police