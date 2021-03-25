Police are warning Lichfield and Burntwood residents to be vigilant after reports of phone scammers trying to persuade people to hand over money.

Officers say calls have been received by people living across Staffordshire.

The scam sees the caller give the would-be victim their correct National Insurance number before telling them a warrant for their arrest has been issued as they owe the police money.

DI Stephen Ward from Staffordshire Police’s Specialist Investigations team for fraud and cybercrime, said: