Health chiefs are urging all eligible Lichfield and Burntwood residents to book their coronavirus vaccines ahead of a predicted slowdown of the roll-out.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

It was revealed earlier this month that a “significant reduction” in supplies was expected to start from 29th March for around four weeks.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care has called on anyone who is eligible but has not yet received a first jab to book an appointment in the next few days.

“The vaccination programme in Staffordshire has been a great success with more than 500,000 receiving their first jab so far. “However, there are small pockets across our county where the take up is lower than we would like. “I would urge anyone who is eligible people to book their appointment as soon as possible. “The vaccine is safe and effective, and taking up the offer of a vaccine when offered is our best route out of the pandemic for all of our communities.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Eligible people include:

Those aged 50 and over

Frontline health and social care workers

Adults who have received a letter from the NHS notifying them that they are clinically extremely vulnerable

People with learning disabilities

People over 16 with underlying health conditions

Paid carers

“My overriding message to all eligible residents is to make an all-out effort this weekend to book your vaccination so you can protect yourself and your loved ones.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Eligible people can book themselves in for a first dose before Monday online using the national booking system for England.