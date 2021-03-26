The headteacher of a Lichfield secondary school has spoken of his pride in how staff and pupils worked together to overcome the challenge of coronavirus testing with a “huge team effort”.

Glyn Langston-Jones was speaking as staff at Nether Stowe wound down the testing procedures in the school’s dance studio.

Glyn Langston-Jones

He said the work of those involved had been “remarkable”.

“We have been absolutely amazed by the testing – the children have been absolutely brilliant and the staff have been superb. “At its most efficient, our testing centre was doing a test per minute, which is remarkable. “It has been a huge team effort, involving the entire school community of staff, pupils and parents and I am proud of how we faced the challenge. “The children understood exactly what was need of them and the parents have been very understanding too. “The testing team were all volunteers, and they were testing, on most days, from 9am until 3pm – and they have just got on with it.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

After setting up the facility, children were brought out of lessons to queue up in alphabetical order before entering the testing centre at the school.

“The process worked really well – the students were fantastic at grasping the idea really quickly and went into the testing process with real confidence. “I couldn’t ask for any better from them. “ Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

With students now successfully using home testing kits, the school is keeping the facility in place to help those families who may need help doing the tests.