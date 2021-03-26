Keeley Spilsbury from Staffordshire Libraries service

Libraries in Lichfield and Burntwood are preparing to take part in a series of events to mark Staffordshire Day.

The event takes place on 1st May and will feature online chats with local authors, poetry readings, history talks and family quizzes.

Lichfield local historian and tour guide, Jono Oates, better will also be premiering a special video on the day.

Janene Cox, assistant director for culture, rural and safer communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Every year, our libraries join in the Staffordshire Day celebrations with a host of fantastic activities, and I know this year won’t disappoint. “There will be something for everyone, from author talks, poetry workshops, online crafts to family quizzes and much more. “Staffordshire Day on 1st May is our chance to show off and tell everyone about our amazing county, so please remember to join in the activities and celebrations on the day.” Janene Cox, Staffordshire County Council

This year’s event will also see the launch of the first ever Staffordshire Day Film Festival.

Any movie which promotes the county can be submitted, as long as it was made within the last five years, and is not longer than 30 minutes – more details about how to submit are available online.

Other activities will include an online virtual market place on the day to help support the county’s businesses.

For further details on Staffordshire Day events visit www.enjoystaffordshire.com/staffordshireday.