A Lichfield man has been arrested as part of a police operation into indecent images of children.
The 41-year-old was held on suspicion of possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child. He has been hailed pending further investigations.
The arrest came as part of an Operation Safenet crackdown that has seen six men from across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent held.
- A 29-year-old man, from Cannock, and a 58-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on suspicion of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child. Both were bailed pending further enquiries.
- A 34-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
- A 33-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of possession to show/distribute pseudo photograph of a child. He was bailed pending further enquiries.
- A 36-year-old man, from Leek, was arrested on suspicion of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child. He was released no further investigation.