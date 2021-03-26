A petition has been launched to prevent part of an open space in Lichfield being used to create a new filter lane at a junction in the city.

Plans have been unveiled by Staffordshire County Council to create the new layout at the A51 connection with The Friary at the Bowling Green island.

The junction at the A51 and The Friary. Picture: Google Streetview

It would see the loss of land from Festival Gardens to create the new left turn filter lane.

But a petition has now been launched by Katie Smith to prevent the plan from going ahead.

She said:

“Lichfield is a beautiful city, full of green spaces which have been so important to us all now more than ever. “This move will result in the irrevocable loss of trees, shrubs and parkland with the net result of saving motorists a few minutes on their commute. “We must not allow this proposal to go ahead. “If you live in or visit Lichfield, please sign this petition to let the council know how much our city’s green spaces mean to us – once they are gone, they are gone. “These spaces are home to wildlife, are safe spaces for children and adults to walk and cycle, not to mention how amazing they look all year round – let’s keep them safe for future generations.” Katie Smith

A notice on Lichfield City Council’s website said “several trees would need to be removed to facilitate these improvements”:

“The transport assessment supporting the St John’s residential development identified a requirement for an increase in traffic capacity at the A51 Western Bypass and Friary junction. “The preferred option consists of a segregated left turn lane. “Several trees would need to be removed to facilitate these improvements. Initial discussions with Staffordshire County Council confirm replacement specimens to be planted nearby will be funded if the scheme progresses. “The city council is consulting with residents and requesting further discussions with the county council as to the appropriateness of this proposal and its evidence base prior to making any firm commitment on the matter.”

Residents can give their views on the potential use of the Festival Gardens land as part of a consultation by emailing enquiries@lichfield.gov.uk by 9am on 6th April.