Time is running out for people in Lichfield and Burntwood to register to vote in the May elections.

Residents will go the polls for Staffordshire County Council elections, as well as the Staffordshire Commissioner election.

Some areas will also vote in by-elections and a neighbourhood plan referendum.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on 19th April. People can apply online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

Diane Tilley, electoral registration officer for Lichfield District, said:

“Time is running out to make sure you can take part in these elections. “They are an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Lichfield district. “If you’re not registered by 19th April, you won’t be able to vote. “If you have recently turned 18 or moved home, it is particularly important that you act now to ensure you are registered. However, if you were registered to vote in the last election and your details have not changed, you don’t need to take any action.” Diane Tilley

Voters can cast their ballot in person, by post or by proxy.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 20th April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 27th April. To find out how to apply visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/elections.