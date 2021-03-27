People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to go orange in April in aid of St Giles Hospice.

The Whittington-based charity has challenged people to don orange attire as part of the fundraising drive.

The hospice has also drawn up a host of other colourful fundraising ideas to keep supporters entertained throughout the month as they take part in Orange April.

Among those taking part in the initiative is healthcare assistant Amy Foster, who is organising a fundraising afternoon tea takeaway service and taking part in a sponsored space hopper race with her daughter.

“We would urge everybody to go orange to support St Giles this April and hope people will be happy to take part this year as we’re all in need of a good laugh. “It’s so important to have our community supporting us and raising funds for us, this year more than ever. “Whether it’s doing a sponsored walk or a cake sale, raising a couple of pounds or a thousand, it makes such a difference to the care we can provide to local families.” Amy Foster, St Giles Hospice

Fundraising packs are available for Orange April fundraisers and include a St Giles Hospice ribbon to wear on their orange outfits.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We want everyone to wear their orange ribbon with pride this April, knowing that they are helping us to continue providing care to people in our local community living with a terminal illness.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

For more details visit www.stgileshospice.com/orangeappeal.