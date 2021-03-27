A police chief is urging people to “do the right thing” when some coronavirus restrictions are eased next week.

From Monday (29th March) the stay at home rule will change, meaning residents can gather with either two households or up to six people outdoors.

There will also be a reopening of some outdoor sports facilities.

But with some restrictions still in police, Superintendent Tom Chisholm, head of neighbourhood policing at Staffordshire Police, said it was important people still adhere to rules that remain in place.

“As lockdown eases, I would urge residents to continue to do the right thing – remember hands, face and space, and do their upmost to adhere to the latest government guidelines. “There will be a continued police presence as we move towards the next phase of the unlocking roadmap and officers will maintain their engage, explain and encourage approach. “However, where there are blatant breaches of the rules, officers will not hesitate to carry out enforcement action to ensure the people of Staffordshire are protected from Covid-19 and that residents’ collective community efforts are not undermined. “We will continue to work with partner agencies, including local authorities, in our joint approach to assist people to understand their responsibilities in helping us tackle this deadly virus. “We know it’s an exciting time but we must not get complacent now.” Supt Tom Chisholm, Staffordshire Police

Police say they are also prepared for any changes to crime patterns that may emerge as lockdown eases.

Supt Chisholm said: