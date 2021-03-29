Plans for a drive-in cinema at Drayton Manor Park have been unveiled.

The visitor attraction hopes to create the facility within a car park for an 18-month period.

A planning statement said the company was looking for ways to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, which had seen the business provide 239 fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

“As with many businesses in the leisure sector, Drayton Manor Park has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. “The closure of the park in March 2020 and the social distancing rules required to be in place since the park re-opened in early July 2020 have had a severe impact on operations. “Since the park reopened in July 2020 it has had 264,509 visitors – this is significantly lower than would be expected under normal operating conditions. “Due to social distancing measures, the park is only able to operate at 50% capacity, meaning a maximum of around 5,000 visitors per day can come to Drayton Manor Park. “In light of the reduction in visitors, Drayton Manor Park is seeking to explore additional enterprise opportunities in the short term that can be supported by the current site infrastructure on offer. “Such additional enterprise opportunities include the temporary change of use of the car park to provide a drive-in cinema facility.” Planning statement

The scheme would see a 500-car capacity created at the temporary drive-in cinema.

“It is anticipated that in the week there will be a total of three film showings per day and at the weekends and on bank holidays there will be a total of four showings per day.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.