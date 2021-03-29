Plans have been unveiled to carry out improvements to the Armitage and Handsacre war memorial.

The war memorial in Armitage during the VE Day anniversary commemorations

The proposals would see the memorial itself refurbished and rotated, with the creation of a new space to “accomodate up to 200 people for Remembrance events”.

The war memorial has been at its current location at the junction of New Road Shropshire Brook Road since the 1960s, having originally been sited at the junction of Rugeley Road and Boat House Lane.

A planning statement said:

“Armitage and Handsacre Parish Council wishes to improve the setting of the existing war memorial and create a new space large enough to accommodate up to 200 people. “They also wish to address the safety concerns over crowds gathering and encroaching on to the busy New Road.” Planning statement

As part of the plan the memorial would be temporarily removed to allow conservation work to take place on it, before being reinstalled facing the opposite direction.

“The memorial is to be dismantled and taken off site for factory repair and refurbishment. “Upon completion of the works and cleaning, the memorial is to be returned to site and re-erected on a new prepared base in the current location. “The new sections of sandstone are to be closely matched to the existing in colour and finish. “The new plinth base is intended to lift the memorial by 450mm to facilitate the better placement of commemorative wreaths which currently lie flat on the ground. “The refurbished memorial is to be positioned with 180 degree rotation to face a new paved courtyard area with seating and surface paved features.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.