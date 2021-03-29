People cannot afford to let their guard down despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions, a Staffordshire health leader has said.

A number of lockdown measures will be removed from today (29th March).

But with some remaining in place, Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said it was important the efforts of recent months were not wasted.

“Today is a step in the right direction and it’s good that people will feel encouraged that we have something to look forward to. “People have worked so hard to get to this point and we must hold on to the gains we have made. “We cannot afford to let our guard down and stop taking precautions. “The vaccination programme has been a tremendous success, but it will be months before everyone is vaccinated and even longer before the full benefits are known. “That’s why we must continue to stick to the rules, continue to be tested twice a week and get vaccinated when we become eligible. “A surge in cases will risk delays on the release of restrictions, or even worse, a return to full lockdown.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

With effect from today:

People can meet outside, either with one other household or within the ‘rule of six’ – including within private gardens.

The stay at home rule is lifted, though people are still encouraged to stay local.

Outdoor sport facilities can open and formally organised outdoor sports can be played.

Weddings can take place, attended by up to six people.

The next step on the Government’s proposed timetable for easing restrictions is no earlier than 12th April, when shops, including hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons, would be able to reopen.