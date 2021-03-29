Poultry and bird keepers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being advised to keep their animals housed after a case of avian flu was discovered on a Staffordshire farm.

Chickens

Multiple agencies, including Staffordshire County Council, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and the Staffordshire Civil Contingencies Unit have responded to the incident.

A protection and surveillance zone have been set up around the location in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards manager Stephanie Young said:

“Anyone with poultry in Staffordshire should be vigilant and look out for signs of avian influenza and maintain biosecurity measures. “If anyone has any concerns or needs further information, they should contact us straight away.” Stephanie Young

People can contact the trading standards team on 01785 277875 or email animal.health@staffordshire.gov.uk