The confirmation of a new chief executive at Lichfield District Council has been delayed.

Lichfield District Council House

The local authority was due to hold an extraordinary meeting tomorrow (31st March).

But the council has now confirmed that the session has now been cancelled.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Following our appointments and staffing committee on 25th March, we are not yet in a position to confirm the appointment of our next chief executive as planned. “As a result we have cancelled our extraordinary council meeting convened solely for this purpose on 31st March and hope to make a full report to Full Council at the scheduled meeting on 20th April.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The chief executive post is currently held by Diane Tilley, but she has confirmed she will be standing down from the role in May.