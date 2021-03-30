Swan Island. Picture: Google Streetview

Time is running out for businesses in Burntwood to sponsor a traffic island in the town.

Eight different locations are available, with companies invited to bid for the slots.

Guide prices for the different islands range from £800 to £1,5000 a year.

Burntwood Town Council said around 18,000 vehicles a day would see the sponsorship sites.

“Of course, many of these will be the same people driving past every day, meaning your brand is reinforced all year round.”

The deadline for applications to sponsor the islands is at 5pm tomorrow (31st March).

More information on how to bid for a slot are available on the Burntwood Town Council website.