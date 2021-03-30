Brad Foster

Lichfield boxer Brad Foster continued to showcase his potential with a victory over Spanish champion Alvaro Rodriguez.

The televised clash saw him claim the win on a unanimous decision – but the 23-year-old almost caused an early finish with a late example of his power.

With the Spaniard – who had never been stopped in 15 previous fights – unable to connect with Foster, the Lichfield man countered with a fast left hook that rocked his opponent.

The bell sounded before a follow-up blow could take advantage, but father and coach Martin Foster said he was satisfied by a “classy performance”.

“Brad was in control from the off and never had any problems throughout the whole fight against a good opponent who gives everyone a tough night. “He went up a gear and really showed what he can do in the last round.” Martin Foster

Despite not getting the stoppage, Foster had posed problems for Rodriguez right from the outset.

A hard left hook to the body in the opening round took a visible toll, before a seventh round cut also opened up on the Spaniard’s eyebrow after a pinpoint right hand from Foster.

In the end it went to the judges, with all three handing each of the ten rounds to the Lichfield fighter.