A performance at The Hub at St Mary’s

A Lichfield venue is commissioning four new works from artists across Staffordshire.

The Hub at St Mary’s said the initiative was part of an artist development programme and will see the works performed or displayed later this year.

Each of the four artists selected for the “micro-commissions” will receive £500 to fund their work.

Any creative mediums can be submitted for consideration for the commissions:

New Moves – Two awards for theatre, dance, performance and socially engaged practice.

Two awards for theatre, dance, performance and socially engaged practice. New Views – For visual artists, film-makers or photographers to produce work and curate the gallery in a four week exhibition.

Come Together – For a community exhibition or community performance.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

The Hub at St Mary’s

“Artists have been put under great pressure by the pandemic – we know that there are so many locally and across Staffordshire who are longing to produce work or perform but have not had the opportunity. “In the summer our historic building will be open and we want to fill it with their beautiful artwork. “We are kick-starting this with our micro-commissions. “They are an opportunity for new work to be created, performed and exhibited, from developing performance, dance and theatre work, to filling our small but perfectly formed gallery with art, film or photographic work. “The Hub is a community venue and one of our commissions will enable a group from our local community to come together to create an exhibition or performance.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Anyone wanting to apply needs to submit a 60 second video outlining which commission they you are applying for, giving a brief outline of the idea and explaining how the project would fit with the venue’s aims.

Applications can be sent to hello@thehubstmarys.co.uk by 30th April. For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.