Burntwood Leisure Centre

Leisure centre bosses say they hope people will support facilities when they reopen in Lichfield and Burntwood next month.

Freedom Leisure has confirmed it intends to bring back most activities at Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre from 12th April.

Government guidelines will not allow group exercise classes until May at the earliest, but swimming, gym, racket sports and children’s swimming lessons are expected to resume in a fortnight.

Ben Percival, Lichfield District Council’s head of operational services, said:

“It will be great to see Burntwood and Friary Grange leisure centres open again, offering local people the chance to burn off some energy and keep fit. “We’re all really pleased the essential repairs to Friary Grange have been completed in good time. “We hope everyone will support their local leisure centres as they reopen in a Covid-secure way.” Ben Percival, Lichfield District Council

Ivan Horsfall Turner, managing director of operator Freedom Leisure, said: