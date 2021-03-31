The upper floors of 3 Market Street. Picture: Google Streetview

Offices in Lichfield city centre could be converted into apartments if plans are given the green light.

The proposals would see two two-bed apartments created on the first and second floor of the Grade II listed building on 3 Market Street.

A planning statement said the shop unit on the ground floor would remain.

“The upper floor offices have not been used for a considerable amount of time and this application gives an opportunity to refurbish deteriorating features and occupy the upper storeys once again. “The main architectural interest to the property is the front facade. “It is an excellent example of a late 19th Century shop front and will remain untouched as part of this proposal. “The upper floor windows are good examples of early 19th Century windows which will to be retained and refurbished as they are in a suitable condition to be repaired.” Planning statement

