Lichfield’s MP has thrown his weight behind as campaign to prevent open space in the city being lost to make way for a new junction layout.
Staffordshire County Council hopes to put a filter lane in between. the A51 and The Friary at the Bowling Green island.
A petition has seen more than 1,700 people sign up to object to the proposals.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has also shared his views on the scheme with the county council.
“The glory of Lichfield is its leafy lanes and open parkland – plans to shave off land from the Festival Gardens for a road widening scheme is just not on.
“Although this is a decision for the county and local government, having now seen the plans I have let the county know of my firm objection to these proposals.
“Excessive construction – and many might say there is too much already – will spoil the character of Lichfield and will kill the goose that lays the golden eggs for property developers and local councils.”Michael Fabricant MP