Lichfield’s MP has thrown his weight behind as campaign to prevent open space in the city being lost to make way for a new junction layout.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Staffordshire County Council hopes to put a filter lane in between. the A51 and The Friary at the Bowling Green island.

A petition has seen more than 1,700 people sign up to object to the proposals.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has also shared his views on the scheme with the county council.

The junction at the A51 and The Friary. Picture: Google Streetview