More than 1,700 people have now signed a petition to prevent public space in Lichfield being used for a new road junction.

The junction at the A51 and The Friary. Picture: Google Streetview

Staffordshire County Council has drawn up proposals for a filter lane linking the A51 and The Friary at the Bowling Green island.

The junction improvements would mean part of Festival Gardens being lost to make way for the new road.

The petition, set up by Katie Smith, has now seen hundreds sign up in opposition.

“Lichfield is a beautiful city, full of green spaces which have been so important to us all now more than ever. “This move will result in the irrevocable loss of trees, shrubs and parkland with the net result of saving motorists a few minutes on their commute. “We must not allow this proposal to go ahead. “If you live in or visit Lichfield, please sign this petition to let the council know how much our city’s green spaces mean to us – once they are gone, they are gone. “These spaces are home to wildlife, are safe spaces for children and adults to walk and cycle, not to mention how amazing they look all year round – let’s keep them safe for future generations.” Katie Smith

Lichfield City Council – which owns the land – is currently seeking views on the plans.

“The transport assessment supporting the St John’s residential development identified a requirement for an increase in traffic capacity at the A51 Western Bypass and Friary junction. “The preferred option consists of a segregated left turn lane. “Several trees would need to be removed to facilitate these improvements. Initial discussions with Staffordshire County Council confirm replacement specimens to be planted nearby will be funded if the scheme progresses. “The city council is consulting with residents and requesting further discussions with the county council as to the appropriateness of this proposal and its evidence base prior to making any firm commitment on the matter.”

People can email their views to enquiries@lichfield.gov.uk by 9am on 6th April.