A new board member has been appointed at Lichfield Community Media CIC – the publisher of Lichfield Live.

Lichfield resident Kat Horner, who has worked for local and national charities with a focus on community engagement, becomes the fifth director of the not-for-profit publisher.

She said:

“I’ve always worked in the voluntary sector and the roles I’ve had have centred around engaging the community through volunteer-led services, campaigning and awareness-raising. “Outside of work I’ve volunteered for some local initiatives like the Lichfield Emergency Night Shelter and now my children are older I’d like to do more. “Lichfield district has a strong sense of community and there are so many brilliant local organisations and individuals contributing to that, so being involved in Lichfield Live appealed to me because the idea of being a part of keeping the community connected, and growing LL’s presence is really exciting.” Kat Horner

Ross Hawkes, founder and editor of Lichfield Live, welcomed the appointment.