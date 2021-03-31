A new board member has been appointed at Lichfield Community Media CIC – the publisher of Lichfield Live.
Lichfield resident Kat Horner, who has worked for local and national charities with a focus on community engagement, becomes the fifth director of the not-for-profit publisher.
She said:
“I’ve always worked in the voluntary sector and the roles I’ve had have centred around engaging the community through volunteer-led services, campaigning and awareness-raising.
“Outside of work I’ve volunteered for some local initiatives like the Lichfield Emergency Night Shelter and now my children are older I’d like to do more.
“Lichfield district has a strong sense of community and there are so many brilliant local organisations and individuals contributing to that, so being involved in Lichfield Live appealed to me because the idea of being a part of keeping the community connected, and growing LL’s presence is really exciting.”Kat Horner
Ross Hawkes, founder and editor of Lichfield Live, welcomed the appointment.
“Kat brings a wealth of knowledge to the team and will help drive forward the next stage of plans for our future growth and development.
“The site has grown consistently over more than a decade, culminating in a phenomenal rise in audience over the past 12 months as we have filled the void left by the demise of traditional publishers in Lichfield and Burntwood.
“As a volunteer-run community interest company, it is always important that we have people with different skillsets, backgrounds and knowledge.
“Kat’s understanding of the role of community engagement is a perfect fit with Lichfield Live’s ethos as a community-focused publisher.”Ross Hawkes