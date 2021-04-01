A Burntwood councillor has criticised proposals for a housing estate on a site earmarked as part of a new town centre.
A document posted online has outlined a plan for homes on land behind the Morrisons supermarket at Milestone Way
The leaflet – appearing with the branding of a housing association – is seeking views on the potential for housing on the so-called ‘blue-hoarding site’.
“Our vision is to develop the existing unused brownfield site to provide a high-quality residential development to include a mix of housing types and styles to provide affordable homes for local people.
“The proposals have been informed by various site assessments, including a series of technical and environmental studies.”Text from a leaflet outlining the plans for housing on the ‘blue hoarding’ site in Burntwood
But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said the proposals flew in the face of plans for a new Burntwood town centre.
“The document has the usual artist’s impression of a lovely development – designed to win the support of the public – and shows the whole of the ‘blue hoarding site’ covered with houses.
“The landowner already has planning permission for retail development and has promised he town that is what they want to do for years now.
“In addition, the Burntwood Neighbourhood Plan supports this proposal, as does Lichfield District Council’s own Local Plan.
“If residents want to stop this then supporting the Neighbourhood Plan in the referendum being held on 6th May 6th is vital as planning permission has to take note of the Neighbourhood Plan.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
No more housing estates.. that’s it now … time for retail doctors, leisure ect .. enough is enough.
Leave a comment