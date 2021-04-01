A Burntwood councillor has criticised proposals for a housing estate on a site earmarked as part of a new town centre.

The ‘blue hoarding’ site in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

A document posted online has outlined a plan for homes on land behind the Morrisons supermarket at Milestone Way

The leaflet – appearing with the branding of a housing association – is seeking views on the potential for housing on the so-called ‘blue-hoarding site’.

Part of the leaflet outlining plans for the land

“Our vision is to develop the existing unused brownfield site to provide a high-quality residential development to include a mix of housing types and styles to provide affordable homes for local people. “The proposals have been informed by various site assessments, including a series of technical and environmental studies.” Text from a leaflet outlining the plans for housing on the ‘blue hoarding’ site in Burntwood

But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said the proposals flew in the face of plans for a new Burntwood town centre.

Steve Norman