A road safety campaign is aiming to keep bikers safe across Staffordshire.
The annual Ride it Right campaign is being co-ordinated by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.
The yellow signs are displayed on roads to help remind both bikers and motorists to be aware of each other.
James Bailey, from Staffordshire County Council, said:
“Around this time of year, with the better weather, we usually see an increase in the number of bikers on the roads, so now is a good time to remind them of the importance of safe riding.
“But as well as targeting bikers, we’re also asking drivers to do their bit too, by being more aware of bikers and doing what they can to keep all road users safe.
“Bikers only represent around 1% of all traffic on our roads but they make up 28% of those killed or seriously injured and that’s why we run campaigns like this.”James Bailey, Staffordshire County Council