Staffordshire’s chief fire officer has confirmed she will retire later this year.

Becci Bryant will end her career in October after 29 years of service.

She said:

“The fire and rescue service has changed in so many ways during my career, with the most significant changes being linked to the work we undertake within the prevention arena.

“I feel very privileged to have been part of that change and the difference made here in Staffordshire through our home safety programme, our schools education programme and our incredible community sprinkler project.

“I am also proud that the service has been an important part of the collective response to the Covid pandemic across the county, supporting our communities, our families and our colleagues at this unprecedented time.

“It has been a phenomenal joint effort and I firmly believe that there are many positives that can be transferred into improving life for people as we strive to return to normal.”

Rebecca Bryant