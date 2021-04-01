Staffordshire’s chief fire officer has confirmed she will retire later this year.
Becci Bryant will end her career in October after 29 years of service.
She said:
“The fire and rescue service has changed in so many ways during my career, with the most significant changes being linked to the work we undertake within the prevention arena.
“I feel very privileged to have been part of that change and the difference made here in Staffordshire through our home safety programme, our schools education programme and our incredible community sprinkler project.
“I am also proud that the service has been an important part of the collective response to the Covid pandemic across the county, supporting our communities, our families and our colleagues at this unprecedented time.
“It has been a phenomenal joint effort and I firmly believe that there are many positives that can be transferred into improving life for people as we strive to return to normal.”Rebecca Bryant
Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis was among those to thank the chief fire officer for her years of service.
“Becci has dedicated nearly three decades of her life to the fire and rescue service and keeping people safe.
“I know she has always strived to make a real difference and is driven by the need to protect and improve lives – a duty she takes very seriously.
“She leaves the Staffordshire service well placed to continue to grow and adapt to those future challenges.
“I’d like to thank her for her years of tireless service and dedication on behalf of all the people of Staffordshire and wish her all the very best for her retirement.”Matthew Ellis