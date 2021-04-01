Work will soon begin to create a new traffic island for a housing development in Lichfield.
Built on Claypit Lane, it is expected to take 19 weeks and will also include the realignment of Fosseway Lane and the creation of a new shared footpath and cycleway from the A461 Falkland Road into the new Deanslade Farm development.
Claypit Lane and Fosseway Lane will be closed for the duration of the works with temporary traffic lights also being installed on the A461.
Staffordshire County Council’s assistant director James Bailey said:
“This is quite a lengthy scheme which will provide access to the new housing development and is developer-funded.
“A signed diversion will be in place throughout the works period as we will unfortunately need to close Claypit Lane and Fosseway Lane for the duration of the scheme.
“We’d like to apologise in advance for any disruption.”James Bailey, Staffordshire County Council
Are they going to provide the bridge over the route of the Lichfield & Hatherton canal when they build this traffic island?
April fool day, and a other joke that is slowly ruining our greenbelt around what used to be lovely Lichfield !
Yes I’m I life long resident !
