The junction of Clay Pit Lane and The Fosseway. Picture: Google Streetview

Work will soon begin to create a new traffic island for a housing development in Lichfield.

Built on Claypit Lane, it is expected to take 19 weeks and will also include the realignment of Fosseway Lane and the creation of a new shared footpath and cycleway from the A461 Falkland Road into the new Deanslade Farm development.

Claypit Lane and Fosseway Lane will be closed for the duration of the works with temporary traffic lights also being installed on the A461.

Staffordshire County Council’s assistant director James Bailey said: