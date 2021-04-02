The boss of a Lichfield arts venue has welcomed confirmation it will receive money from the Culture Recovery Fund.

The Government has awarded St Mary’s £31,600 in the latest round of funding.

The Hub at St Mary’s

The venue – known as The Hub – is one of a number of local facilities to receive a share of almost £1.5million.

Creative director Anthony Evans said the money would allow plans to be put in place to support local artists and performers.

“Much has been said about the impact of the pandemic on the theatre and arts industry and it’s been a difficult time, so we welcome this support. “People have been cooped up at home all winter and with little arts and culture to look forward to, so everyone at The Hub is excited to be able to offer some much needed fun for everyone in the community. “Most of all we are delighted to be able to use this money to pay freelancers and artists, whose livelihoods have been affected over the last year.” Antony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Sir Nicholas Serota, chair of Arts Council England, said the money would ensure the show could go on at venues across the country.