The Lichfield Garrick has been boosted by the news it will receive a grant of more than £135,000 to help it survive the coronavirus crisis.

The Lichfield Garrick

The money has come from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

More than £300million has been awarded to cultural organisations across the country in the second round of funding.

The Lichfield Garrick has previously received almost £280,000 during the first round of funding.

Karen Foster, the Lichfield Garrick’s chief executive, said:

“After a very difficult year for the arts, the news that we have been successful in the second round of emergency funding for the cultural sector means that we can now rebuild our programme of performances, outreach and community activities and plan for a future which brings arts and theatre to all of our communities. “I am delighted that this funding will enable us to build a programme of re-engagement with schools, young people, our much-missed audiences and of course theatre practitioners as we develop a new show for Christmas. “We look forward to welcoming people of all ages back into the theatre and this funding enables us to enhance our covid-security measures for the safety of staff, volunteers and patrons. “Our heartfelt thanks go to Arts Council England and DCMS for supporting the regional arts and offering the chance to plan for recovery.” Karen Foster, Lichfield Garrick

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: