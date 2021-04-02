Lichfield’s MP has hailed the news that almost £1.5million will be going to local venues from the Culture Recover Fund.

The Lichfield Garrick has been given more than £135,000, while other venues such as The Red Carpet Cinema, The Guild of St Mary’s Centre, the National Memorial Arboretum and Lichfield Cathedral will also benefit from the latest round of funding.

The National Memorial Arboretum

The Lichfield Festival has also been awarded money.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:

“The Government’s Culture Recovery Fund is awarding Lichfield a massive boost today. “Six local organisations have received almost £1.5million to help them recover from closures due to Covid. “This will allow them to hit the ground running.” Michael Fabricant MP

The awards are:

The Red Carpet Cinema Ltd – £209,643

Lichfield Garrick – £135,024

The Guild of St Mary’s Centre – £31,600

Lichfield Festival – £52,859

Lichfield Cathedral – £364,400

National Memorial Arboretum – £687,700

Michael Fabricant