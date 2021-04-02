Lichfield’s MP has hailed the news that almost £1.5million will be going to local venues from the Culture Recover Fund.
The Lichfield Garrick has been given more than £135,000, while other venues such as The Red Carpet Cinema, The Guild of St Mary’s Centre, the National Memorial Arboretum and Lichfield Cathedral will also benefit from the latest round of funding.
The Lichfield Festival has also been awarded money.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:
“The Government’s Culture Recovery Fund is awarding Lichfield a massive boost today.
“Six local organisations have received almost £1.5million to help them recover from closures due to Covid.
“This will allow them to hit the ground running.”Michael Fabricant MP
The awards are:
- The Red Carpet Cinema Ltd – £209,643
- Lichfield Garrick – £135,024
- The Guild of St Mary’s Centre – £31,600
- Lichfield Festival – £52,859
- Lichfield Cathedral – £364,400
- National Memorial Arboretum – £687,700
“The Culture Secretary has announced details of over 2,700 organisations across the UK being offered nearly £400million in grants and loans to help the culture and heritage sector reopen and recover.
“This brings the Government’s total investment across grants, capital and repayable finance from the Culture Recovery Fund so far to more than £1.2billion across over 5,000 individual cultural and heritage organisations and sites.
“The funding was reserved in the first round of the £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund to allow the Government to respond to the changing public health picture.
“With more than 70% of funding going outside of London, it will help organisations across the country as they welcome back visitors and return to normal operations in the months ahead.”Michael Fabricant MP