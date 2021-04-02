A new system has been launched to advertise social housing across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council has launched Lichfield District Homes as a replacement for Homes Direct, which closed at the end of March.

The first opportunity to express an interest in properties through the new system is from 7th to 11th April.

People wanting to be considered for social housing can register online, with available properties advertised weekly.

Gareth Davies, head of regulatory services, housing and wellbeing at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Launching Lichfield District Homes means that we are able to continue supporting customer choice by allowing people to see what different types of property become available. “Having the majority of social housing advertised in one place also provides us with valuable information on the demand for social housing across the district.” Gareth Davies, Lichfield District Council

Changes have also been made to how the council will allocate social housing to prioritise applicants in the greatest level of need after being agreed by the council’s cabinet last November.