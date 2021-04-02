Police say they will enforce the rule of six in Staffordshire across the Easter weekend.
Although the Government has relaxed the stay at home rule, people can still only meet outdoors as either two households or six people.
Superintendent Tom Chisholm, head of neighbourhood policing at Staffordshire Police, said checks will be carried out to ensure the new rules are being adhered to.
“There will be a continued police presence this weekend as people look to gather outdoors with friends and family in a group of up to six people.
“Officers will maintain their engage, explain and encourage approach but will not hesitate to carry out enforcement action if there is an obvious breaking of the rules.
“I would like to thank the people of Staffordshire for doing all they can to stick to the latest guidelines and wish everyone a happy and peaceful Easter.”Supt Tom Chisholm, Staffordshire Police