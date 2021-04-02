A Staffordshire health leader is asking people to ensure they stay safe over the Easter weekened.

A number of coronavirus restrictions were eased last week, allowing people to mix in groups of up to six outdoors.

As a result, country parks and outdoor spaces are expected to be busy over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said it was important people still took steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“It’s great that people can get outdoors to enjoy the fresh air, but people have worked so hard to get to this point that we must hold on to the gains we have made. “We cannot afford to let our guard down the time to relax and stop taking precautions. “The vaccination programme has been a tremendous success, but it will be months before everyone is vaccinated and even longer before the full benefits are known. “That’s why we must continue to stick to the rules, continue to be tested twice a week and get vaccinated when we become eligible. “A surge in cases will risk delays on the release of restrictions or even worse a return to full lockdown.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Under the laws amended this week, the stay at home rule is lifted, although people are encouraged to stay local.

Outdoor sports facilities have also reopened with organised outdoor sports able to be played.

Dr Harling added: