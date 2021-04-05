A couple have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary by donating 50 trees to help create a wildlife corridor in the city.

Jane and Brian Taylor were present on Brian’s 85th birthday to see the first four trees planted at Falkland Road by Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust.

Brian and Jane Taylor with some of the trees

Jane has been a member of Walsall Spinners, a group dedicated to the crafts of spinning and weaving, for 34 years and began doing hand-spinning demonstrations at the Huddlesford Heritage Gathering, a biennial event organised jointly by the trust and Lichfield Cruising Club.

Meeting members of the trust combined with a family tradition of organising events to raise money for charity led to the donation of the trees.

“It is nearly 60 years since my mother began the tradition of a thank-you get-together meal. “Whenever we had a gathering, we provided a buffet and we chose a charity for donations from suggestions by the participants – these were always put in ‘the golden pot’ and the tradition has spread to other celebrations as well. “It was tree planting for nature, global warning and everyone’s pleasure in the future which was our choice as a thanks for the blessing of friendships over the years. “We have planted memorial trees and put a bench to remember our much-loved mentors in Walsall Spinners in recent years on the canalside past the sand wharf at Summerhill and held our 20th Spinners anniversary at The Boat years ago. “The amount of work you the trust do and the volunteering they encourage deserves support. “We may not be Lichfield residents but enjoy the city’s ambience.” Jane Taylor

The trees donation complements the funding of a row of new hedge planting along the line of the Lichfield Canal at Falkland Road by South Staffs Water.