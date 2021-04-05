People in Lichfield are being urged to make their feelings known on plans to use part of an open space in the city as part of a new road junction plan.

The junction at the A51 and The Friary. Picture: Google Streetview

Staffordshire County Council is hoping to use the Lichfield City Council land at Festival Gardens to create a filter lane between the A51 and The Friary at the Bowling Green island.

But a petition against the proposals has gathered more than 3,000 signatures.

In a joint statement, Kathy Coe MBE and Ann Hughes – who will contest Lichfield seats at the Staffordshire County Council election next month – said they could see “little benefit” in allowing the public open space to be lost.

“Lichfield is known for its historic buildings and picturesque green open spaces and they are part of what makes the city such a wonderful place. “The Festival Gardena are one such space, just as you reach the city centre. “Staffordshire County Council’s request to Lichfield City Council to obtain and remove a piece of land in order to put a new filter lane from the A51 into the city centre should be reconsidered. “This is an area which rarely has more than slight delays even at peak times. “We can see little benefit which would be gained from the proposal and it would cause a period of disruption, just as COVID restrictions are beginning to lift, while also losing part of a green space which is a fundamental part of the beauty and interest of Lichfield.” Kathy Coe MBE and Ann Hughes

A consultation over the proposed disposal of the land closes at 9am tomorrow (6th April).