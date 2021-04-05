Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to take part in a virtual market being held as part of Staffordshire Day celebrations.

A section on the Enjoy Staffordshire website will provide links to the online shops of artisans, independent retailers and producers on 1st May.

John Henderson, chief executive at Staffordshire County Council, said he hoped the online market would showcase the best of the region.

“Over the last five years, Staffordshire Day has allowed us to celebrate everything that’s great about our county, from our amazing people, rich heritage and culture to our stunning locations and places to visit. “Local businesses also play a huge part in the Staffordshire story, helping make it a great place to live and work while attracting more and more visitors to the county. “I hope that local companies large and small will join in with our virtual market place giving them a welcome boost from what has been a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic.” John Henderson, Staffordshire County Council

Alongside the market, businesses can promote their products with a short live or pre-recorded slot in the Staffordshire Day event programme, to be broadcast on the Enjoy Staffordshire Facebook page.

Expressions of interest can be sent to info@enjoystaffordshire.com by 16th April. Further information, including an application form for potential traders, can be found at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/staffsday