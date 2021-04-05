Lichfield’s retail landscape looks like being dealt another blow after signs appeared saying Argos would be shutting its store in the city.

Signs in the Lichfield branch of Argos

Posters in the window of the store at the Three Spires Shopping Centre confirm it will shut on 24th April, with shoppers directed to the store in Tamworth instead.

Argos revealed plans to reduce the number of standalone stores by 2024, with the brand instead moving to become incorporated into Sainsbury’s outlets.

In a trading statement last year, the company’s owners said:

“As we add more Argos stores and collection points in Sainsbury’s, we will close around 420 Argos standalone stores, reducing the UK store estate to around 100 by March 2024”

It is the latest blow for Lichfield after confirmation that Debenhams and Dorothy Perkins will be disappearing too.

Both brands have been bought by online-only retailers forcing the closure of the stores in Lichfield.