Lichfield’s retail landscape looks like being dealt another blow after signs appeared saying Argos would be shutting its store in the city.
Posters in the window of the store at the Three Spires Shopping Centre confirm it will shut on 24th April, with shoppers directed to the store in Tamworth instead.
Argos revealed plans to reduce the number of standalone stores by 2024, with the brand instead moving to become incorporated into Sainsbury’s outlets.
In a trading statement last year, the company’s owners said:
“As we add more Argos stores and collection points in Sainsbury’s, we will close around 420 Argos standalone stores, reducing the UK store estate to around 100 by March 2024”
It is the latest blow for Lichfield after confirmation that Debenhams and Dorothy Perkins will be disappearing too.
Both brands have been bought by online-only retailers forcing the closure of the stores in Lichfield.
These gardens should not be ruined by this traffic plan! For the excuse of saving a minute! In the name of progress!
It is amazing the changes that have come about in only a decade. The giants of the high street are disappearing at an ever increasing rate. How this impacts on the niche shops is hard to predict. There is a crisis in Lichfield with few shops offering general wares. Unless the council changes its ways and searches for a strategy that addresses this growing problem then the economy and visitor viability of the city will be lost forever. There is a real potential for some revival when lockdown is lifted. Act NOW with initiatives and incentives. This might be the last chance.
Terrible news. Sainsbury’s are slowly destroying Argos. I hope the staff have been found other jobs within the organisation.
So does that mean that we are getting a Salisbury’s shop where Argos is now situated
If Debenhams go and Argos we will be left with nothing much at the top of the precinct. The remaining shops will struggle to make a living. Lichfield has become an embarrassment over the years with the amount of shops closing.
Leave a comment