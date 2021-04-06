Organisers of a free festival in Lichfield have launched a fundraising campaign to ensure the event can take place this summer.

Fuse festival

The Fuse 2021 festival will be held at Beacon Park from 13th to 15th August.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help fund the event, which attracted 18,000 visitors in 2019, before coronavirus forced the cancellation of last summer’s event.

Lichfield Arts chairman Greg Gibbons said they hoped people would dig deep to help ensure the festival goes ahead as planned.

“It’s very important to us that Fuse is free and inclusive. “Our fundraising has been badly affected by Covid, so we are asking for support to ensure the event can not only go ahead and bring our community back together, but also to deliver the Covid-measures needed to keep everyone safe.



“We need help to deliver a community festival offering live music, dance, magic, performance, story telling, poetry and so much more which is free to all throughout the three day weekend of action and excitement.” Greg Gibbons, Lichfield Arts

People can find out more about the event at www.fuselichfield.org.uk and support the fundraising efforts via the Go Fund Me page.