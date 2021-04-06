An Insomnia Coffee shop

The launch date for a new coffee shop at a Lichfield supermarket has been confirmed.

Insomnia Coffee Company will serve their first cups at Central England Co-op’s Boley Park store on 16th April.

The Irish coffee chain will celebrate the opening with offers and live music to entertain customers outside.

The outlet will initially offer a takeaway service in line with current coronavirus guidelines, before opening fully in the summer.

Team Leader at the coffee shop, Claire Ball, said:

“We can’t wait to open the doors and offer the Boley Park community a great place to pick up a refreshment and meet friends and family when we all can safely. “It will be a high-quality coffee shop, offering 100% Fairtrade coffee and tea, as well as a great selection of sandwiches, cakes and snacks that I’m sure our customers will really love. “Initially we will be able to offer takeaway, as well as an external seating area with full social distancing and safety measures in place and we look forward to when restrictions are lifted further so customers can enjoy the comfortable and stylish interior the shop will offer.” Claire Ball, Insomnia Coffee Company

The new coffee shop is part of a £3million revamp of the Boley Park shopping area, which has already seen the new-look supermarket opened.

A gym and a fish and chip shop are also due to open at the site in future months.