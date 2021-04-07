An election hopeful says he is standing to “look out for the Joe Bloggs’ of Lichfield”.

John Madden has confirmed he will contest the Stowe by-election at Lichfield City Council as well as the Lichfield City North seat at Staffordshire County Council.

The independent candidate has previously stood in a general election in the Lichfield constituency.

Mr Madden said he hoped he would “get more votes” this time around after picking up 1% of the vote in December 2019.

“I have entered my papers to run and I will be look out for the Joe Bloggs’ of Lichfield who want something done about pot holes, rubbish bins and housing.” John Madden

He added that he wanted to be a “strong voice” on issues that matter to local residents.