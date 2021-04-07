An election hopeful says he is standing to “look out for the Joe Bloggs’ of Lichfield”.
John Madden has confirmed he will contest the Stowe by-election at Lichfield City Council as well as the Lichfield City North seat at Staffordshire County Council.
The independent candidate has previously stood in a general election in the Lichfield constituency.
Mr Madden said he hoped he would “get more votes” this time around after picking up 1% of the vote in December 2019.
“I have entered my papers to run and I will be look out for the Joe Bloggs’ of Lichfield who want something done about pot holes, rubbish bins and housing.”John Madden
He added that he wanted to be a “strong voice” on issues that matter to local residents.
“I will stand up for the need for a Covid business recovery plan for Lichfield and rebuild a fair local economy.
“I hope to strongly voice the need for an end to transport inequalities and support safer communities.”John Madden
He will get my vote his more in touch with the local requirements
