The leader of Burntwood Town Council says she has “disappointment and disbelief” after plans emerged to build homes on land earmarked for a new town centre.

A consultation document has shown plans for 87 new housing association properties on the plot off Milestone Way, known as the ‘blue hoardings’ site.

Cllr Sue Woodward said the proposals flew in the face of long term plans for the undeveloped area to be transformed for a mixed use development featuring retail, leisure and residential.

“There has been a longstanding and cross-party consensus that a town of the size of Burntwood needs a town centre for its economic and civic regeneration. “Both Lichfield District Council’s Local Plan and the draft Burntwood Neighbourhood Plan, which finally comes to referendum on 6th May, clearly show this. “It is just incredible and intolerable that Bromford along with the landowners, London & Cambridge Properties, have gone to public consultation about this without any discussion with the town council or, indeed, many district councillors. “I certainly hope that the residents of Burntwood will give the Neighbourhood Plan referendum a huge thumbs-up to enable us to fight for the type of development the town needs.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Woodward many councillors had been kept in the dark over the plans to bring the site forward for housing alone.