Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to apply for grants to help them reopen safely after coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Eligible companies in the non-essential retail sector could be entitled to a one off payment of up to £6,000.

Hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym businesses could be entitled to up to £18,000.

Lichfield District Council has emailed 695 local businesses that have received coronavirus grant funding in the past, to invite them to apply for a Restart Grant.

Tracey Tudor, head of corporate services, said:

“We know what a lifeline this funding will be for many of our businesses as they get ready to welcome back customers from 12th April. “Unfortunately, we are unable to pay the grants automatically, as previously thought, as we need more information to make the payments. This is because the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, who is responsible for the grants, have asked local authorities to collect more information, such as the date the business was established. “If you are a local business and have qualified for support in the past, please check whether you are eligible for a Restart Grant and apply to us as soon as possible. “We expect to start paying out the grants by the end of the month.” Tracey Tudor, Lichfield District Council

To check eligibility and apply for a Restart Grant visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/restart by 30th June.