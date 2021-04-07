People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked for their views on how they interact with the local council.

Lichfield District Council House

A customer access survey from Lichfield District Council is hoping to find out how people would prefer to get their information.

Tracey Tudor, head of corporate services, said:

“With more and more of our customers expecting to be able to access information and our services 24/7, we are seeking your views about how you would like to interact with us in the future. “We will use the feedback to inform the need for additional access channels, such as more online support or how we communicate with you – our residents, businesses and visitors. “I hope we get plenty of responses as this will help us to improve your customer experience when interacting with us and the services we provide.” Tracey Tudor, Lichfield District Council

The customer access survey is available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/customersurvey. The closing date for responses is 30th April.