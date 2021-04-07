An election hopeful says an online survey will help him best represent local residents.
Christopher Wilkinson will stand as an independent representative in the Staffordshire County Council vote in May, as well as a by-election for a seat on Lichfield City Council.
He said he was keen to fully understand the views of residents.
“In this election, I’m placing a high priority on improving the accessibility and engagement local residents have with their political representatives, as well as ensuring everyone has the opportunity to have their voice heard when it comes to important local issues.
“I’m issuing these surveys to everyone in the area I seek to serve as I aim be a trusted representative for all residents regardless of how they vote.
“Political events over the past five years have generally been polarising.
“The main advantage of this people-orientated approach to local government is that I’m able through the survey responses I collect to find common ground between people who would otherwise consider themselves political opponents.
“The responses generated by the surveys will be used to create a manifesto for both the city and county council that will put local people’s interests first.”Christopher Wilkinson
Mr Wilkinson said he believes politicians needed to better understand the changes brought about by the coronavirus crisis.
“We’ve got to meet new challenges posed by remote working, education beyond the classroom and healthcare in the community.
“Above all, we need to get businesses going again. We need to support organisations to move their products and services online as consumers switch from the physical to the digital economy.
“We’ve got to adapt quickly to the new needs of the economy by operating with flexibility and providing tools and support to reduce barriers to progress as companies grow their way out of recession.
“My survey questions assess public attitudes towards a number of key local issues ranging from measures to assist Lichfield’s economy, the effects of Covid-19 policies on our mental and physical health, how we can better protect our local environment and how we can improve our transport systems.”Christopher Wilkinson
I do hope Mr Wilkinson is sincere in his pledge and would commit to representing the views of all potential constituents, and not just those who confirm his strongly held libertarian beliefs against social distancing, mask wearing and covid vaccination.
Survey says….nuh-nuh!!!
This is all I need to know about this candidate – https://christopherjwilkinson.com/2021/03/21/third-wave-fears-at-odds-with-return-to-normality-as-independent-rules-out-taking-covid-vaccine/
This candidate’s views are a disgrace to those who have suffered from covid or have known someone who’s died or got long covid from this awful virus.
Mr Wilkinson your comments on your website show you have absolutely no clue about biology and yet you’ve made a conscious decision to jeopardise other’s health by your irresponsible and naive libertarianist views.
Tin foil hat klaxon, there, that’s all you need to know about my views, Mr Wilkinson.
Yes Scribbler, his statements are disgusting and an insult to all the people who have died or been made very ill by this ‘relatively harmless virus’. We can well do without his ‘libertarian’ views in any position of influence. He seems to represent the selfish and irresponsible stance that is all too common these days.
Good man more independents
The better
