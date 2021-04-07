An election hopeful says an online survey will help him best represent local residents.

Christopher Wilkinson will stand as an independent representative in the Staffordshire County Council vote in May, as well as a by-election for a seat on Lichfield City Council.

He said he was keen to fully understand the views of residents.

“In this election, I’m placing a high priority on improving the accessibility and engagement local residents have with their political representatives, as well as ensuring everyone has the opportunity to have their voice heard when it comes to important local issues. “I’m issuing these surveys to everyone in the area I seek to serve as I aim be a trusted representative for all residents regardless of how they vote. “Political events over the past five years have generally been polarising. “The main advantage of this people-orientated approach to local government is that I’m able through the survey responses I collect to find common ground between people who would otherwise consider themselves political opponents. “The responses generated by the surveys will be used to create a manifesto for both the city and county council that will put local people’s interests first.” Christopher Wilkinson

Mr Wilkinson said he believes politicians needed to better understand the changes brought about by the coronavirus crisis.