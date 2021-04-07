A Lichfield headteacher says he supports a plan to continue with face masks in schools – but added that they were “far from ideal for lessons”.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed that the measure will remain in place after the Easter break, with a further review taking place next month.

He said any change to the current face mask guidance for students would be taken in line with scientific guidance.

“Schools and students have done a great job adapting to Covid-secure guidance and working hard to make sure it doesn’t impact learning.” Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

Matt Allman, headteacher at The Friary School, said that he understood the decision to continue even if it did not create an ideal environment for learning.